RJW Logistics Group Signs 976,954 SF Industrial Lease in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — RJW Logistics Group has signed a full-building, 976,954-square-foot industrial lease at 2903 Schweitzer Road in Joliet. CenterPoint Properties owns the distribution center, which is adjacent to the newly built Houbolt Road Extension bridge over the Des Plaines River. The facility was built in 2023. Dan Leahy and Adam Roth of NAI Hiffman represented CenterPoint in the lease. RJW, a third-party logistics company servicing consumer packaged goods retailers, employs more than 1,600 people in the Chicago and Dallas areas.

