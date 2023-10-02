RK Centers Acquires 415,404 SF Retail Power Center in Attleboro, Massachusetts

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — RK Centers, an owner-operator with offices in New England and South Florida, has acquired Bristol Place, a 415,404-square-foot retail power center located south of Boston in Attleboro. The center sits on a 45.5-acre site along State Route 1A and is home to tenants such as grocer Market Basket, Home Depot, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Edge Fitness, Bob’s Discount Furniture and Party City. Nat Heald of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Unison Realty Partners, in the transaction. RK Centers will rebrand the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, as RK Bristol Place.