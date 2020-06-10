REBusinessOnline

RK Centers Acquires 58,000 SF Retail Property in Marlborough, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — RK Centers, an investment firm focused on retail properties in New England and South Florida, has acquired a 58,000-square-foot retail center in Marlborough, approximately 30 miles west of Boston. The sales price was $8.6 million. The property is located at the intersection of State Route 20 at 225-235 Boston Post Road, adjacent to RK’s Hannaford Supermarket-anchored RK Center. RK Centers will rebrand the asset as RK Center II. At the time of sale, tenants included Chipotle Mexican Grill, Great Clips, Mattress Firm, Subway and Sullivan Tire. The seller was undisclosed.

