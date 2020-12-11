RK Centers Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Boston for $23M

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Locally based investment firm RK Centers has acquired an 80,000-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in the western Boston suburb of Framingham for $23 million. Stop & Shop is the grocer that anchors the property, which is located just off Exit 13 of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Geoffrey Millerd of Newmark represented the seller, a joint venture led by Florida-based shopping center REIT Regency Centers, in the transaction.