REBusinessOnline

RK Centers Acquires Retail Property in Davie, Florida for $28.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Lakeside Town Shops

Lakeside Town Shops was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 25 tenants, including Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Target SuperCenter and Chick-fil-A.

DAVIE, FLA. — Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.-based RK Centers has acquired Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,746-square-foot retail property in Davie. The sales price was $28.7 million, or $361 per square foot. An entity known as Lakeside Town Shops LLC, which is managed by Columbia, S.C.-based Edens, was the seller. Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

Lakeside Town Shops features three buildings on 10.3 acres. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 25 tenants, including Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Target SuperCenter and Chick-fil-A.

Located at 5800 South University Drive, the property is situated 9.1 miles from Hollywood, 24.7 miles from Miami Beach and 7.6 miles from Miami Gardens. Lakeside Town Shops is also located 23.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 33.3 miles from the University of Miami.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  