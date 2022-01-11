RK Centers Acquires Retail Property in Davie, Florida for $28.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Lakeside Town Shops was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 25 tenants, including Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Target SuperCenter and Chick-fil-A.

DAVIE, FLA. — Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.-based RK Centers has acquired Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,746-square-foot retail property in Davie. The sales price was $28.7 million, or $361 per square foot. An entity known as Lakeside Town Shops LLC, which is managed by Columbia, S.C.-based Edens, was the seller. Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

Lakeside Town Shops features three buildings on 10.3 acres. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 25 tenants, including Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Target SuperCenter and Chick-fil-A.

Located at 5800 South University Drive, the property is situated 9.1 miles from Hollywood, 24.7 miles from Miami Beach and 7.6 miles from Miami Gardens. Lakeside Town Shops is also located 23.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 33.3 miles from the University of Miami.