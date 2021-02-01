RK Centers Buys Retail Building Leased to BJ’S Wholesale Club in Metro Boston for $20M
STONEHAM, MASS. — RK Centers, a retail investment firm with offices in New England and Florida, has acquired a 119,568-square-foot building leased to BJ’s Wholesale Club in the northern Boston suburb of Stoneham. The sales price was $20 million. The building is situated on a 9.2-acre site near the junction of Interstates 93 and 95. Eastern Retail Properties represented the locally based seller, IYH Corp., in the transaction.
