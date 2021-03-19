RK Centers Purchases Shopping Center in Plantation, Florida for $17M
PLANTATION, FLA. — RK Centers, a privately held family-owned real estate development company, has purchased Veranda Shoppes, a 45,000-square-foot shopping center in Plantation. The property is situated on 4.2 acres at 550 N. Pine Island Road. Adam Feinstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Jacksonville-based Regency Centers, in the $17 million transaction.
Built in 2007, Veranda Shoppes is home to several neighborhood shopping, dining and service options. The Publix-anchored center is leased to tenants such as Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Pei Wei Asian Diner, Dunkin’, Venetian Nails Spa and the Banfield Pet Hospital.
