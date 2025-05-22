Thursday, May 22, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheast

RL Capital Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Development in Upstate South Carolina

by John Nelson

EASLEY, S.C. — RL Capital Associates has arranged a $28.5 million construction loan for Speedway Business & Technology Park, a 335,000-square-foot industrial park in Easley, a city west of Greenville in South Carolina’s Upstate region. The development is situated on a 600-acre site in Pickens County that formerly housed the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

First National Bank provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, RealtyLink. The locally based developer plans to initially invest $100 million in Phase I of Speedway Business & Technology Park, which will comprise 1 million square feet of industrial space.

