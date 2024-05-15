RL Cold Begins Development of 292,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Lakeville, Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — RL Cold, a division of RealtyLink LLC, has begun development of a 292,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville. The project team includes general contractor Graycor Construction Co. and architect Ware Malcomb. The development will be situated within the 205-acre Airlake Industrial Park, which is located four miles from I-35 and 20 miles from Minneapolis. The project will feature advanced refrigeration technology, storage capacity for perishable items, a clear height of 50 feet, 70-foot-deep truck dock, up to 34,000 pallet positions, 98 employee parking spots, 61 truck spots and 38 truck dock doors. The project will be U.S. Green Building LEED certified. Completion is slated for spring 2025.