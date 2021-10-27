RLJ Lodging Trust Acquires AC Hotel by Marriot Boston Downtown for $89M
BOSTON — RLJ Lodging Trust, a Maryland-based hospitality REIT, has acquired the 205-room AC Hotel by Marriott Boston Downtown for $89 million, or roughly $434,000 per room. The hotel opened in 2018 within the Ink Block, a mixed-use development located at the former site of the Boston Herald headquarters. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor patios, 2,500 square feet of customizable meeting space and multiple food and beverage concepts. The seller was not disclosed.
