RLJ Sells DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Manhattan for $169M

NEW YORK CITY — Maryland-based hospitality REIT RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has sold the 764-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Metropolitan New York City for $169 million. The sale of the property, which is located at 569 Lexington Ave. in Midtown, equates to a per-room price of roughly $221,000. The property offers amenities such as a fitness center, salon, business center, conference facilities and an onsite bar and lounge.