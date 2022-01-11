REBusinessOnline

RLJ Sells DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Manhattan for $169M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Maryland-based hospitality REIT RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has sold the 764-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Metropolitan New York City for $169 million. The sale of the property, which is located at 569 Lexington Ave. in Midtown, equates to a per-room price of roughly $221,000. The property offers amenities such as a fitness center, salon, business center, conference facilities and an onsite bar and lounge.

