RMK Begins Leasing Efforts for Townhome, Single-Family Rental Community in Gilberts, Illinois

GILBERTS, ILL. — RMK Management Corp. has begun leasing efforts for Conservancy at Gilberts, a new community that will offer 94 rental townhomes and 90 single-family rental homes in the Northwest Chicago suburb of Gilberts. Construction is complete for the community’s first phase, which comprises 54 townhomes. Many of the townhomes have been leased and nine are occupied. Construction is underway on the remaining 40 townhomes. RMK has begun pre-leasing efforts for the first phase of 46 single-family rental homes, which are slated for occupancy in June.

Two-and three-bedroom townhomes measure from 1,469 to 1,724 square feet with monthly rents ranging from $2,530 to $2,925. Four-bedroom townhomes measure from 2,114 to 2,423 square feet. Conservancy at Gilberts is a pet-friendly community and offers ample green space and outdoor areas.