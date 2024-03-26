Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Pictured is Elm Point Apartments in Bloomington.
IllinoisMidwestMultifamily

RMK to Manage Two Multifamily Communities in Central Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON AND NORMAL, ILL. — Churchill Living has selected RMK Management Corp. to manage Elm Point Apartments in Bloomington and Oak Point Apartments in Normal. Elm Point features 104 units ranging from 900 to 1,165 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,190 to $3,800 per month. Oak Point includes 144 units ranging from 696 to 1,560 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,050 to $2,150. Chicago-based RMK manages more than 8,800 apartment units across 38 properties in Chicago, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

