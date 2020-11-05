RMM Properties Buys 39,038 SF Retail Center in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm RMM Properties LLC has purchased Centre South, a 39,038-square-foot retail center located at 11030 Kingspoint Road in southeast Houston. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2018, the property was 79 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sherwin-Williams, Brown Sugar BBQ and Club Rumba. In addition, new leases have been signed in 2020 with Southside Driving School, Internet Café and event planning firm La Fleur of Houston. Kelley Workman, David Luther and Dakota Workman of NewQuest Properties represented the seller, Community Commercial Properties II LLC, in the transaction. Kelley Workman also sourced and represented the buyer.