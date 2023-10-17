Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
20 Mass was formerly a government office building but now features a hotel, offices, restaurants and amenities. (Photo courtesy of Ron Blunt)
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaHospitalityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

RMR Group Completes Redevelopment of 20 Mass Mixed-Use Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The RMR Group has completed the redevelopment of 20 Mass, a mixed-use building located at 20 Massachusetts Ave. in Washington, D.C. Office Properties Income Trust, an affiliate REIT of RMR Group, owns 20 Mass. The former government office building now houses the 274-room Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill hotel, which includes the new 200-seat French restaurant Bistro Du Jour; 183,000 square feet of upper-level office space; a 14,500-square-foot penthouse amenity space; and 13,800 square feet of retail space.

The LEED Gold-certified property also features a new glass curtain wall façade and a 10-story atrium. The design-build team includes general contractor DPR Construction and architect Leo A. Daly. CBRE is the exclusive office leasing broker at 20 Mass, and JLL is responsible for retail leasing.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential, PGIM Welcome First Residents at Hadley...

TruAmerica Multifamily Plans $86M Build-to-Rent Residential Project Near...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.6M Sale of Midtown...

JLL Brokers Sale of 102,864 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping...

Trinity Capital Advisors Sells 224,979 SF Industrial Facility...

Flexpoint Ford Opens 30,000 SF Office at One...

Site Design Science: How Understanding Operations Draws Pharmaceutical...

Ferber Underway on 29-Acre Target-Anchored Retail Center in...

MPV Opens Chick-fil-A, Plans New Construction at Farmington...