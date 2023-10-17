RMR Group Completes Redevelopment of 20 Mass Mixed-Use Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The RMR Group has completed the redevelopment of 20 Mass, a mixed-use building located at 20 Massachusetts Ave. in Washington, D.C. Office Properties Income Trust, an affiliate REIT of RMR Group, owns 20 Mass. The former government office building now houses the 274-room Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill hotel, which includes the new 200-seat French restaurant Bistro Du Jour; 183,000 square feet of upper-level office space; a 14,500-square-foot penthouse amenity space; and 13,800 square feet of retail space.

The LEED Gold-certified property also features a new glass curtain wall façade and a 10-story atrium. The design-build team includes general contractor DPR Construction and architect Leo A. Daly. CBRE is the exclusive office leasing broker at 20 Mass, and JLL is responsible for retail leasing.