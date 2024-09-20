RMR Group Sells 64,000 SF R&D Office Building in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — The RMR Group has completed the disposition of a research and development (R&D) office building in San Jose. A confidential buyer acquired the Silicon Valley asset for $10.8 million.

Situated on 4.2 acres at 3939 N. First St., the 64,000-square-foot building features modernized interiors, including a lobby, tenant spaces, kitchen/breakroom area and extensive lab infrastructure. Additionally, the building offers 3,000 amps of power and rear-covered dock loading.

Joe Moriarty, Michael Taquino, Kyle Kovac, Bob Steinbock and Kati Thabit of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.