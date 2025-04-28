Monday, April 28, 2025
8800-Tinicum-Blvd.-Philadelphia
In addition to proximity to Philadelphia International Airport, the site at 8800 Tinicum Blvd. offers immediate access to I-95.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

RMR Group to Develop 477,500 SF Industrial Project in Southwest Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — The RMR Group, an alternative asset management company based in metro Boston, will develop a 477,500-square-foot industrial project in southwest Philadelphia. The site at 8800 Tinicum Blvd. is located across from Philadelphia International Airport, and the development will feature a clear height of 40 feet, ample car and trailer parking and an electrical capacity of 8,000 amps. Construction is expected to begin over the summer and to last 12 to 18 months. Avison Young has been appointed as the leasing agent.

