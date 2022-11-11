RMR Group Underway on 18-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — RMR Group is underway on Station East, an 18-acre mixed-use development located at 111 N. First St. in the East Bank neighborhood of Nashville. Designed by Hastings Architecture, the development will feature 1,400 residential units, 1.2 million square feet of office space, over 600 hotel rooms, 2.9 acres of green space and 225,000 square feet of retail space. A project timeline was not disclosed.