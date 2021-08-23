RMR Mortgage Arranges $12.5M Acquisition Loan for 80 Main Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) has closed a $12.5 million first-mortgage, floating-rate bridge loan to finance Unico Properties’ acquisition of 80 Main, a multifamily property located at 80 S. Main St. in Seattle.

The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. RMR’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by IPA Capital Markets, a Marcus & Millichap company, which advised the sponsor.