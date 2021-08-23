REBusinessOnline

RMR Mortgage Arranges $12.5M Acquisition Loan for 80 Main Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) has closed a $12.5 million first-mortgage, floating-rate bridge loan to finance Unico Properties’ acquisition of 80 Main, a multifamily property located at 80 S. Main St. in Seattle.

The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. RMR’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by IPA Capital Markets, a Marcus & Millichap company, which advised the sponsor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews