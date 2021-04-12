RMR Mortgage Trust Arranges $34.3M Refinancing for Office/Industrial Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) has arranged a $34.3 million first mortgage, floating-rate bridge loan for the refinancing of an office and industrial asset in Colorado Springs. The property includes a 191,000-square-foot office building and a 97,000-square-foot industrial building located at 10125 and 10205 Federal Drive.

RMRM’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Essex Financial Group, which advised the sponsor, Flywheel Capital of Denver.

An initial advance of $29 million was funded at closing with future advances of up to $5.3 million available for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures. The loan features a three-year initial term and a one-year extension option, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements.