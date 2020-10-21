REBusinessOnline

RMS Cos. Begins Work on Phase I of 1,000-Unit Multifamily Project in Hartford

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

Downtown-North-Hartford

Phase I of Downtown North in Hartford will feature 270 units, retail and entertainment space and a 330-space parking garage.

HARTFORD, CONN. — Connecticut-based developer RMS Cos. has begun construction of the $50 million first phase of Downtown North, a redevelopment project in Hartford that will ultimately add 1,000 new units to the local supply. Phase I of the project will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as retail and entertainment space and a 330-space parking garage, at Parcel C, located just north of Dunkin’ Donuts Stadium at Main and Trumbull streets. Construction of Phase I is expected to last about 20 months. The entire Downtown North redevelopment is valued at $200 million and will be developed in phases over the next five years.

