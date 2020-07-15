REBusinessOnline

RMS Cos. to Develop 153-Unit Apartment Community in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Liberty-Place-Union-New-Jersey

A construction timeline for Liberty Place, a new 153-unit community in Union Township by Connecticut-based RMS Cos., has not yet been established.

UNION, N.J. — Connecticut-based developer RMS Cos. has acquired 6.4 acres for the construction of a 153-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey town of Union. Specific floor plans and amenities were not disclosed, but according to development team, the community will feature “generous-sized apartments, designer finishes and luxury amenities.” Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of CBRE represented Sherwood Group Associates in its sale of the land. The team also procured RMS Cos. as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  