RMS Cos. to Develop 153-Unit Apartment Community in Union, New Jersey
UNION, N.J. — Connecticut-based developer RMS Cos. has acquired 6.4 acres for the construction of a 153-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey town of Union. Specific floor plans and amenities were not disclosed, but according to development team, the community will feature “generous-sized apartments, designer finishes and luxury amenities.” Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of CBRE represented Sherwood Group Associates in its sale of the land. The team also procured RMS Cos. as the buyer.
