RNGD Begins Vertical Construction on 251-Unit Multifamily Development in Elmwood, Louisiana

ELMWOOD, LA. — RNGD has begun vertical construction on The Francis, a 251-unit multifamily development located in Elmwood, about nine miles west of New Orleans. The project will replace a former Kmart store at Elmwood Center, a 1 million-square-foot open-air shopping center. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2028.

Hancock Whitney Bank is providing financing for the project. The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) collaborated with the Jefferson Parish Council and the development team on economic incentives, including a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) structure. LRK is serving as architect, Parallel is leading interior design and RNGD is the general contractor.

The Francis will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments with open-concept layouts and modern finishes. Amenities will include a central courtyard with a resort-style swimming pool and landscaped green spaces, a fitness center, coworking and creative spaces, resident library, dog walk and additional community gathering areas.

The development team estimates the project will support more than 200 construction and permanent jobs.

In addition to the residential building, Lauricella Land Co. is also planning a 70,000-square-foot expansion of Elmwood Center’s retail and dining options adjacent to The Francis.