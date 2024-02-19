RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Leases Full 422,136 SF Industrial Building in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — RoadOne IntermodaLogistics has signed a 422,136-square-foot industrial lease at 1000 Imeson Park Blvd. in Jacksonville. A joint venture between North Signal Capital and an affiliate of Fox Capital Partners, doing business as JAX-IMESON JV LLC, is the landlord. Luke Pope of JLL represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

The tenant will fully occupy the property, which features tilt-up concrete construction, 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting, 216 car parking spaces, 180 trailer parking spaces and two drive-in doors. RoadOne plans to implement improvements at the facility, including the addition of dock levelers to each of the 81 dock-high doors, fencing around the entire site, a guard shack and a 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled section.

RoadOne is operating in the warehouse throughout the construction, which is scheduled for completion later this year.