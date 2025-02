WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Roadtex Transportation has signed a 90,655-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 2725 Davey Road in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The property, located in the Woodhill Crossings Business Park, features immediate access to I-55. Kenneth Franzese, John Cassidy and Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates of Illinois, along with James Cant of Fischer & Co., represented the tenant. Sean Henrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, Bristol Group.