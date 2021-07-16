REBusinessOnline

Roam to Open Coworking Space at Town at Trilith Development in Fayetteville, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Roam

The Town at Trilith space will be Roam’s seventh and newest location, and it will include offices and desks for rent, as well as meeting spaces designed to accommodate varying group sizes.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Roam, a coworking operator, will open a new location in September inside the Two-Ten office building within Town at Trillith in Fayetteville. The mixed-use project is located adjacent to Trilith Studios, a 1,000-acre movie studio formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios that has produced movies such as Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man.

The Town at Trilith space will be Roam’s seventh and newest location, and it will include offices and desks for rent, as well as meeting spaces designed to accommodate varying group sizes. The space will also include a boardroom with seating for up to 16 individuals, four large training rooms that can accommodate groups of up to 60, a screening room and a podcast room.

Roam offers a variety of membership options, including two and three-month terms, flexible month-to-month agreements and daily passes.

Tenants at Town at Trillith that have already opened include Amici Italian Café, The Piedmont Wellness Center, Honeysuckle Gelato, Green p.s., Amici Café, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar and Hop City. Trilith has announced other retailers including Leyland Blue, Trilith Food Hall, Native Collective, The Skin Society, Sugarcoat, Premiere Hair Studio, Woodstone Bakery & Café, Braise, Archer Paper Goods, The Funky Shack and The Market. Lastly, a nine-screen movie theater is slated to open at Town at Trillith soon.

Trilith is a 235-acre master planned residential and mixed-use development located in south metro Atlanta. In June, the 200th house sold at the development and the houses at Trilith are priced between $500,000 to greater than $2 million. The Trilith development team includes Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, president Rob Parker and project partners including commercial real estate development firm Pace Lynch Corp., residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division, town and residential planner Lew Oliver Inc., Piedmont Healthcare, Capstone, Nequette Architecture & Design, landscape design firm HGOR and a builders guild comprising homebuilders in the Atlanta area.

