Robbins Property Associates Acquires SoBA Apartments in Jacksonville for $35.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

SoBA apartments

Built in 2020, SoBA Apartments is four stories tall and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Robbins Property Associates, a multifamily owner and operator, has acquired SoBA Apartments, a 147-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville. Robbins Property acquired the property from Atlanta-based Catalyst Development Partners for $35.4 million, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Built in 2020, SoBA Apartments is four stories tall and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The units feature kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios.

Community amenities include a pool with in-water lounge chairs, clubroom, open-air game lounge, kitchen with gas grill stations, outdoor lounge, self-service grooming pet spa, 24-hour fitness club and an outdoor yoga garden. The property’s clubroom has a Starbucks beverage café, game room and a business lounge.

Located at 1444 Home St., SoBA Apartments is situated on the Southbank in the downtown submarket of Jacksonville. The apartment complex is situated about 0.7 mile from San Marco Square, which has dining and shopping options.

Robbins Property Associates is a real estate private equity firm with offices in Tampa and Boston. The company currently owns and operates 22 properties totaling over 5,700 units in Florida.

