HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — Locally based developer Robert Martin Co. has broken ground on a 71,098-square-foot industrial flex project in Hawthorne, located north of New York City in Westchester County. The site at 14-16 Skyline Drive is located within Mid-Westchester Executive Park, and the development will consist of two buildings totaling 34,738 and 36,360 square feet. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.