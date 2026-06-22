Monday, June 22, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Robin Hood Signs 53,000 SF Office Lease at 841 Broadway in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Robin Hood, a philanthropic organization dedicated to fighting poverty in New York City, has signed a 30-year, 53,000-square-foot office lease at 841 Broadway in Manhattan’s Union Square area. The space spans the entire fifth through eighth floors of the 91,300-square-foot building, which is now fully leased. David Carlos and Andrew Dzenis of JLL represented Robin Hood in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher internally represented the landlord, The Feil Organization.

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