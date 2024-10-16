Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new facility totals 80,000 square feet across four stories.
DevelopmentFloridaHealthcareSoutheast

Robins & Morton Completes 80,000 SF Medical Office Building in Panama City Beach

by John Nelson

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based construction firm Robins & Morton has completed the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Office Building in Panama City Beach. Robins & Morton served as the general contractor for the 80,000-square-foot project on behalf of The St. Joe Co. and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH).

Designed by HuntonBrady, the four-story facility will house TMH Physician Partners – Primary Care, TMH Urgent Care Center, Coastal Tides Surgical Center, TMH Physician Partners – Cardiology and additional space for pulmonary and orthopedic services.

Robins & Morton will also break ground on a 100-bed hospital on the same campus, which is scheduled to be complete before the end of 2027.

You may also like

Dermody Properties to Develop 342,720 SF Industrial Facility...

Northmarq Arranges Construction Financing for 142-Unit Student Housing...

Boulder Group Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Retail Property...

MetroNational Completes 33,000 SF Hospitality Renovation Project in...

Jackson-Shaw Underway on 535,478 SF Industrial Project in...

TPA Group Breaks Ground on 194,879 SF Butterfield...

Associated Bank Structures $59.8M in Construction Financing for...

Wolfspeed to Receive $750M in CHIPS Funding for...

Haverford Retail Partners Acquires 176,698 SF Shopping Center...