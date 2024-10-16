Robins & Morton Completes 80,000 SF Medical Office Building in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based construction firm Robins & Morton has completed the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Office Building in Panama City Beach. Robins & Morton served as the general contractor for the 80,000-square-foot project on behalf of The St. Joe Co. and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH).

Designed by HuntonBrady, the four-story facility will house TMH Physician Partners – Primary Care, TMH Urgent Care Center, Coastal Tides Surgical Center, TMH Physician Partners – Cardiology and additional space for pulmonary and orthopedic services.

Robins & Morton will also break ground on a 100-bed hospital on the same campus, which is scheduled to be complete before the end of 2027.