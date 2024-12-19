Thursday, December 19, 2024
The six-story UHealth Doral medical center opened in late November. (Photo courtesy of Miami In Focus Inc.)
DevelopmentFloridaHealthcareSoutheast

Robins & Morton Delivers 160,000 SF UHealth Doral Medical Center in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Birmingham-based general contractor Robins & Morton has delivered a new 160,000-square-foot medical center in Doral, a western suburb of Miami, on behalf of University of Miami health system UHealth. The six-story UHealth Doral property opened in late November.

Designed by Arcadis, the healthcare property features 33 exam rooms, eight operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, 33 cancer treatment units, radiology services, a lab, onsite pharmacy, seven-story parking garage and a central energy plant. Specialists operating within UHealth Doral include UHealth’s neurology program, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

