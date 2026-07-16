Thursday, July 16, 2026
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The 450,000-square-foot BayCare Hospital Manatee will feature 154 beds. (Rendering courtesy of Gresham Smith)
DevelopmentFloridaHealthcareSoutheast

Robins & Morton Tops Out $563M BayCare Hospital Manatee in Palmetto, Florida

by John Nelson

PALMETTO, FLA. — General contractor Robins & Metro has topped out BayCare Hospital Manatee, a $563 million hospital underway in Palmetto, a city in Southwest Florida’s Manatee County. Situated one mile from the junction of I-75 and I-275, the 450,000-square-foot hospital will offer 154 beds in private patient rooms.

Gresham Smith designed the hospital as well as the adjacent BayCare HealthHub clinic on behalf of BayCare. The Florida-based healthcare system plans to open BayCare Hospital Manatee, its 17th hospital, in 2028. The BayCare HealthHub facility is expected to open later this year.

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