Friday, September 13, 2024
ConnecticutDevelopmentLeasing ActivityNortheastOffice

Robinson + Cole Opens 75,000 SF Office in Downtown Hartford

by Taylor Williams

HARTFORD, CONN. — Law firm Robinson + Cole has opened a new, 75,000-square-foot office at One State Street in downtown Hartford. One State Street, which is owned by Houston-based Hines, overlooks the Connecticut River, and the 24-story, 500,000-square-foot building offers multiple outdoor-based amenities. Washington, D.C.-based architecture firm Studio Alliance designed the space to feature energy-generating glass offices, collaboration spaces to support teams from two to 30 and a focus on exposure to natural lighting throughout. General contractor Pavarini Northeast handled the build-out.

