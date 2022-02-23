REBusinessOnline

Robinson Weeks Begins Construction on 410,102 SF Spec Industrial Project in South Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

I-20-Dallas-Crossing

Completion of I-20 Dallas Crossing is slated for the fourth quarter.

DALLAS — Atlanta-based developer Robinson Weeks Partners has begun construction on I-20 Dallas Crossing, a 410,102-square-foot speculative industrial project in South Dallas. The cross-dock facility will be situated on a 30-acre site and will feature 36-foot clear heights, 78 dock doors, 224 parking spaces, 80 trailer storage spaces and office space. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Robinson Weeks has tapped JLL to market the property for lease.

