Robinson Weeks Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Development Near Atlanta

Formerly the Fort Gillem Army Base, Gillem Logistics Center is a 1,168-acre master-planned industrial development featuring more than 8 million square feet of industrial space and 500,000 square feet of mixed-use facilities.

FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has broken ground on Gillem 1100 and Gillem 1200, a pair of Class A speculative distribution centers in metro Atlanta totaling nearly 1.3 million square feet. The facilities sit within Gillem Logistics Center in Forest Park. Construction on Gillem 1100 is scheduled to finish in the beginning of 2022, while Gillem 1200 is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022.

The 909,509-square-foot Gillem 1100 will be a cross-dock facility featuring 40-foot clear heights, 300 auto parking spaces, 171 dock high doors and 318 trailer storage spaces. The 377,520-square-foot Gillem 1200 will feature 32-foot clear heights, 267 auto parking spaces, 70 dock high doors and 86 trailer storage spaces.

Formerly the Fort Gillem Army Base, Gillem Logistics Center is a 1,168-acre master-planned industrial development featuring more than 8 million square feet of industrial space and 500,000 square feet of mixed-use facilities. The logistics center is approximately 11 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and houses tenants including Kroger, Cummins, HD Supply, XPO, Kuehne + Nagel and Kalera.

Robinson Weeks Partners is an Atlanta-based development and acquisitions firm. The firm was selected to be the master developer for the project in 2007 and began construction on the first project at Gillem Logistics Center in 2015. Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing and marketing operations for the newest phase of development. The two projects mark Robinson Weeks’ seventh industrial development at the park over the last six years.