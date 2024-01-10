Robinson Weeks Breaks Ground on 635,328 SF Industrial Building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners has broken ground on Charleston Global Crossing, a 635,328-square-foot industrial building located at 4601 Franchise St. in North Charleston. Situated near Dorchester Road, the site is in close proximity to I-26 and I-526, as well as within six miles of Charleston International Airport and 14 miles from the Port of Charleston.

Matt Davis with Robinson Weeks is handling the leasing assignment for Charleston Global Crossing along with Hagood Morrison, Hagood Morrison II and John Beam of Bridge Commercial. Upon completion, the cross-dock building will include 2,238 square feet of modern office space and high-quality warehouse lighting. The construction timeline was not disclosed.