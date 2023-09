MEMPHIS, TENN. — Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners (RWP) has sold Southridge Crossing, a 234,36-square-foot industrial building located in Memphis. Pattillo Industrial Real Estate acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Ryan Bellows of Cushman brokered the sale. An undisclosed tenant has signed a full-building lease at the development, which was completed in May.