Robinson Weeks Signs Power Equipment Manufacturer to 310,128 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Charleston

Daye North America will occupy roughly 75 percent of Building 1, which was recently delivered.

LADSON, S.C. — Robinson Weeks Partners has signed Daye North America to a 310,128-square-foot industrial lease within Ladson Industrial Park in Ladson. Daye North America, which specializes in outdoor power equipment, is a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co. Daye North America will occupy roughly 75 percent of Building 1, which was recently delivered. At full buildout, Ladson Industrial Park will span 102 acres and total 1.2 million square feet. The park is situated less than two miles from Interstate 26 and 20 miles northwest of the Port of Charleston. Peter Finley and Simons Johnson of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Lee Allen and Kevin Coats of JLL represented the Atlanta-based landlord.

