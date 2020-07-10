REBusinessOnline

Robinson Weeks Signs Two Tenants to Industrial Leases Totaling 184,670 SF at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

North Coast Logistics and Kalera Inc. will lease space at Gillem Logistics Center in Forest Park, Ga.

FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has signed two industrial tenants to occupy a total of 184,670 square feet within Building 400 at Gillem Logistics Center in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Cleveland-based North Coast Logistics will occupy 107,675 square feet beginning in October. Jacob Westfall of CBRE represented North Coast Logistics in its lease transaction. Orlando-based farming company Kalera Inc. will lease 76,995 square feet at the property, which is situated 12 miles south of downtown Atlanta within five miles of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kalera produces non-GMO vegtables and will be able to double its operations, allowing the facility to produce 11 million heads of lettuce per year. Derek Riggleman and Trip Ackerman of Lee & Associates represented Kalera in its transaction. John Gaskin internally represented Robinson Weeks Partners in both negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  