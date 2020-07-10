Robinson Weeks Signs Two Tenants to Industrial Leases Totaling 184,670 SF at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta
FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has signed two industrial tenants to occupy a total of 184,670 square feet within Building 400 at Gillem Logistics Center in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Cleveland-based North Coast Logistics will occupy 107,675 square feet beginning in October. Jacob Westfall of CBRE represented North Coast Logistics in its lease transaction. Orlando-based farming company Kalera Inc. will lease 76,995 square feet at the property, which is situated 12 miles south of downtown Atlanta within five miles of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kalera produces non-GMO vegtables and will be able to double its operations, allowing the facility to produce 11 million heads of lettuce per year. Derek Riggleman and Trip Ackerman of Lee & Associates represented Kalera in its transaction. John Gaskin internally represented Robinson Weeks Partners in both negotiations.