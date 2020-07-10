Robinson Weeks Signs Two Tenants to Industrial Leases Totaling 184,670 SF at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta

North Coast Logistics and Kalera Inc. will lease space at Gillem Logistics Center in Forest Park, Ga.

FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has signed two industrial tenants to occupy a total of 184,670 square feet within Building 400 at Gillem Logistics Center in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Cleveland-based North Coast Logistics will occupy 107,675 square feet beginning in October. Jacob Westfall of CBRE represented North Coast Logistics in its lease transaction. Orlando-based farming company Kalera Inc. will lease 76,995 square feet at the property, which is situated 12 miles south of downtown Atlanta within five miles of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kalera produces non-GMO vegtables and will be able to double its operations, allowing the facility to produce 11 million heads of lettuce per year. Derek Riggleman and Trip Ackerman of Lee & Associates represented Kalera in its transaction. John Gaskin internally represented Robinson Weeks Partners in both negotiations.