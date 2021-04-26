REBusinessOnline

Robinson Weeks to Develop 550,000 SF Dallas Midpoint Crossing Industrial Project

Dallas Midpoint Crossing is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

DALLAS — Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners will develop Dallas Midpoint Crossing, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located on a 26.6-acre site about 30 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The facility will offer proximity to Interstates 20 and 45, as well as the Union Pacific Railroad Intermodal Terminal. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 282 auto parking spaces and 130 trailer parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and to wrap up in the second quarter of 2022. JLL will market the project for lease.

