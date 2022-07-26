Robison Weeks Begins Construction on 169,520 SF Industrial Facility at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta
FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has begun construction on Gillem 700, a 169,520-square-foot speculative industrial facility situated within Gillem Logistics Center in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Gillem 700 is Robinson Weeks’ ninth project underway at Gillem Logistics Center, a 1,168-acre industrial campus home to blue chip companies including Kroger, HD Supply, Cummins Inc. and Kuehne & Nagel. The new property will feature spec office space, 40 dock high loading doors, two drive-in doors, 34 trailer spaces and 175 auto spaces. The property is situated near I-675 and I-285. Cushman & Wakefield’s Pat Murphy, Ray Stache, Ryan Bellows and Andrew Thurman are managing leasing for Gillem 700. Robison Weeks plans to deliver the asset in March 2023.