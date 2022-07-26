REBusinessOnline

Robison Weeks Begins Construction on 169,520 SF Industrial Facility at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Gillem 700 is Robinson Weeks’ ninth project underway at Gillem Logistics Center, a 1,168-acre industrial campus in Forest Park, Ga.

FOREST PARK, GA. — Robinson Weeks Partners has begun construction on Gillem 700, a 169,520-square-foot speculative industrial facility situated within Gillem Logistics Center in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Gillem 700 is Robinson Weeks’ ninth project underway at Gillem Logistics Center, a 1,168-acre industrial campus home to blue chip companies including Kroger, HD Supply, Cummins Inc. and Kuehne & Nagel. The new property will feature spec office space, 40 dock high loading doors, two drive-in doors, 34 trailer spaces and 175 auto spaces. The property is situated near I-675 and I-285. Cushman & Wakefield’s Pat Murphy, Ray Stache, Ryan Bellows and Andrew Thurman are managing leasing for Gillem 700. Robison Weeks plans to deliver the asset in March 2023.

