Robotics Software Provider Signs 54,000 SF Office Lease at 1900 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Robotics software provider Viam has signed a 10-year, 54,000-square-foot lease to occupy the entire sixth floor of 1900 Broadway, a 321,000-square-foot office building that overlooks Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The eight-story building features a new lobby, multiple conference rooms, café and a wellness room. Frank Doyle, Mitchell Konsker, Barbara Winterm and Carlee Palmer of JLL represented the locally based landlord, Ogden CAP Properties, in the lease negotiations. Ephraim Setton and Troy Gordon with R New York represented Viam.

