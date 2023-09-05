Tuesday, September 5, 2023
RobotLAB Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in Southlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — RobotLAB Inc., an educational technology company that manufactures robotics and virtual reality products, has signed a 26,000-square-foot office lease in Southlake, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The tenant is taking space at the 380,000-square-foot VariSpace Southlake facility, which offers an array of flexible workspace options. Chris Taylor, Johnny Johnson and Zach Bean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, VariSpace, in the lease negotiations. Eric Cannon of Silver Tree Management represented RobotLAB.

