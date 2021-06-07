RocaPoint Breaks Ground on Phase II of $370M Halycon Mixed-Use Project in Alpharetta, Georgia

The second phase of the Halcyon includes a four-story brick and steel building that will feature 60,000 square feet of creative office space and The Forum Athletic Club, a new two-story fitness center totaling 23,000 square feet with an adjacent outdoor fitness field.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — RocaPoint Partners has broken ground on the next wave of ground-up development at the $370 million, 135-acre mixed-use Halcyon community in Alpharetta that first opened to the public in the fall of 2019. The second phase includes a four-story brick and steel building that will feature 60,000 square feet of creative office space and The Forum Athletic Club, a new two-story fitness center totaling 23,000 square feet with an adjacent outdoor fitness field. Set to open in early 2022, this will be the third location of The Forum Athletic Club.

Phase II will also include a 5,000-square-foot Dogtopia dog boarding and grooming studio.

AKA Studio designed the interior of Building 1100 to feature open, accessible stairwells with natural light, HVAC systems with UV filtration and hands-free access throughout the building. The development is also located right off of Ga. Highway 400.

RocaPoint made a deal with publicly traded pharmaceutical company Alimera Sciences to occupy a full floor totaling 14,900 square feet of Building 1100, which is set to deliver by the fourth quarter of 2021. Newmark is in charge of office leasing for the development. In addition to Alimera Sciences, Halcyon’s roster of office tenants includes JLL, WeWork, RSM and CMAC Inc.