RocaPoint Signs Four Restaurants to Join $1B Greenville County Square Mixed-Use Development

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RocaPoint Partners has added four new food-and-beverage tenants to join the roster at Greenville County Square, a $1 billion mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Greenville. Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails, Leo’s Italian Social, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar and MOA Korean Barbeque have signed on to join the 40-acre project, which will be anchored by a Whole Foods Market grocery store.

The new concepts bring the number of committed eateries at Greenville County Square to 15, including The Perch Kitchen & Tap, The Salty Donut, ​​Ben & Jerry’s and JINYA Ramen. Other tenants will include Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social, Sports & Social and Agave Bandido as the entertainment anchors and national retailers William Sonoma and Pottery Barn.

The development also houses Greenville County’s newly opened 250,000-square-foot administrative building.