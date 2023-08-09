Wednesday, August 9, 2023
The new tenants coming to Greenville County Square include Pins Mechanical, a duckpin bowling and entertainment venue that is taking 24,366 square feet.
RocaPoint Signs New Retail, Restaurant Tenants to Join $1B Greenville County Square Project

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RocaPoint Partners has signed three new tenants to join Greenville County Square, a $1 billion mixed-use development coming to downtown Greenville. The new tenants joining the 40-acre development include Pins Mechanical, a duckpin bowling, entertainment and food-and-beverage venue taking 24,366 square feet; Agave Bandido, an authentic Mexican restaurant taking 7,000 square feet; and Fairway Social, a golf-themed entertainment venue and restaurant spanning 9,100 square feet. The tenants are joining a roster that has commitments from Whole Foods Market and The Perch Kitchen & Tap. Other uses include offices for Lima One Capital and a 250,000-square-foot administrative building for Greenville County.

