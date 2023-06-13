RocaPoint Signs Perch Kitchen & Tap to Lease at $1B Greenville County Square Development

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RocaPoint Partners has signed Perch Kitchen & Tap to open a restaurant and brewery at Greenville County Square, a $1 billion mixed-use development in Greenville. Perch Kitchen & Tap is the first committed food-and-beverage tenant and will join Whole Foods Market in the development’s first phase. Charleston-based Palmetto Brewing Co. is partnering with Perch to operate the restaurant’s brewery portion. Perch is based in Chicago and is part of the 4 Star Restaurant Group. The new restaurant and brewery will feature 7,200 square feet of indoor dining and kitchen space and a 2,100-square-foot outdoor patio. Additionally, the new 250,000-square-foot Greenville County administrative building is set to open soon at the development.