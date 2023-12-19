RocaPoint Signs Six New Tenants at $1B Greenville County Square Development in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RocaPoint Partners has signed six new tenants to join Greenville County Square, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway in downtown Greenville. In addition to Whole Foods Market announced earlier this year, the 3 million-square-foot development will include Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, Cordish Cos. brands Sports & Social and PBR and restaurants Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Hawkers and The Salty.

Other committed tenants include Lima One Capital (office), Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social, Perch Kitchen and Tap, Agave Bandido, Jinya Ramen Bar and Ben & Jerry’s. Earlier this year, Greenville County moved into its new 262,000-square-foot administrative building and parking deck. RocaPoint is currently building out the project’s roads and infrastructure.