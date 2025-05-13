Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Roche, Genentech to Develop $700M Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina

by John Nelson

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Genentech, a Bay Area-based biotech firm and member of the Switzerland-based Roche Group, plans to develop a $700 million pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, approximately 20 miles southwest of Raleigh.

The new 700,000-square-foot facility will create 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs and 1,500 construction jobs. The new facility will support Roche and Genentech’s portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines. The construction timeline for the new factory was not disclosed.

Roche and Genentech’s current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the company’s pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions. The companies have 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight U.S. states.

