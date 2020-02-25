ROCK Commercial Brokers Sale of 215,344 SF Industrial Property in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — ROCK Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 215,344-square-foot industrial property in York, located approximately 100 miles west of Philadelphia. Situated at 441 East Market St., the property was originally built in 1900. The buyer was Mark Lane LLC, a company that acquires aged buildings for the purpose of redeveloping them for storage space, artist studios and industrial uses. Ted Turnbull, Jason Turnbull, Damian Reed and Heather Kreiger of ROCK Commercial represented the seller, IWM International LLC, in the transaction. The team also represented Mark Lane LLC.